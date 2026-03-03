Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 1,183 Shares

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.21, for a total value of $505,389.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,682.97. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Mardi Dier sold 4,173 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.34, for a total transaction of $2,413,412.82.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $3.62 on Monday, reaching $435.62. 217,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,894. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $321.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.36 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 210.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,141,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,313,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,693,000 after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,114,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,877,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 376,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,842,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $900.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $964.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.31.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company’s pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

