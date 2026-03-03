Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Macro Bank

Macro Bank Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BMA opened at $76.86 on Friday. Macro Bank has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.60. Macro Bank had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $708.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macro Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macro Bank during the third quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Macro Bank by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macro Bank in the third quarter worth $151,000.

Macro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.