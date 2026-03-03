M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of M/I Homes worth $5,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.63. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on M/I Homes in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 313,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,345,376.78. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares in the company, valued at $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,268. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

