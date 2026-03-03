Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lsb Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Lsb Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

Lsb Industries Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Lsb Industries has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $855.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $165.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lsb Industries news, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $195,304.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,613 shares in the company, valued at $525,603.87. The trade was a 27.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 118,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $1,093,178.07. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,343.87. This trade represents a 55.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 610,823 shares of company stock worth $5,767,726 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lsb Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 90.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Lsb Industries in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Lsb Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lsb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lsb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.