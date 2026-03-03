LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 41.5% in February

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,780 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 29th total of 1,965 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

LPKFF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a Germany‐based technology company specializing in laser‐based solutions for electronics manufacturing and precision material processing. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, the company develops and markets laser systems and equipment that enable prototyping, microstructuring and joining applications across a range of industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes laser direct structuring systems for printed circuit board prototyping, laser welding machines for plastics and metals, and laser drilling and cutting systems for microelectronics and sensor components.

