LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,087,247 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 29th total of 1,702,673 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,475 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

RAMP stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,353. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $55,256,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 134.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 606,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LiveRamp by 56.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after buying an additional 459,094 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after buying an additional 313,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 298,197 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

