LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.7778.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

LIVN opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $360.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,641,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,484,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,376,000 after buying an additional 514,268 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in LivaNova by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,427,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,129,000 after buying an additional 1,179,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 83.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,345,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

