Lithium Americas (Argentina) (TSE:LAR) Shares Down 15% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.35. 511,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 325,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. TD Securities raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.21.

In other Lithium Americas (Argentina) news, insider Daniel Cherniak sold 30,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total transaction of C$327,426.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,649.78. The trade was a 55.58% decrease in their position. Also, insider Ignacio Celorrio sold 50,453 shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.11, for a total transaction of C$510,079.83. Following the sale, the insider owned 324,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,276,752.10. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in the Jujuy province of Argentina and advancing the PPG Project in the Salta province of Argentina. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (‘ TSX ‘) and the New York Stock Exchange (‘ NYSE ‘) under the ticker ‘LAR’.

