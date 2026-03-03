Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $273.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.21. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $262.10 and a one year high of $360.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.09 by ($1.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

