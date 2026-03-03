Lindsay Corporation $LNN Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.65% of Lindsay worth $176,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Lindsay by 48.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 210,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,670,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lindsay from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.42. Lindsay Corporation has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $150.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $155.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a U.S.-based manufacturer of agricultural irrigation and infrastructure products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company has built a reputation for designing and producing center pivot and lateral‐move irrigation systems under the Zimmatic brand. These systems feature advanced controls, precision sprinklers and automated monitoring technology that help growers optimize water use, improve crop yields and enhance sustainability in a variety of row-crop, specialty crop and forage operations.

Beyond its core irrigation business, Lindsay operates an infrastructure segment that delivers engineered products and services for water and roadway management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.