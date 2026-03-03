Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Judd Dayton Buys 10,500 Shares of Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Judd Dayton bought 10,500 shares of Lifevantage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 80,359 shares in the company, valued at $364,026.27. This represents a 15.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Judd Dayton purchased 18,097 shares of Lifevantage stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $83,789.11.

On Thursday, February 26th, Judd Dayton acquired 4,600 shares of Lifevantage stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,068.00.

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. Lifevantage Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Lifevantage had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 3.74%.Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Lifevantage’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,134,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifevantage by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifevantage by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lifevantage by 106.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 126,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lifevantage by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 150,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on Lifevantage in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

