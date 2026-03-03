Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Buys $21,068.00 in Stock

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) Director Judd Dayton bought 4,600 shares of Lifevantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $21,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,069.96. The trade was a 9.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Judd Dayton purchased 10,500 shares of Lifevantage stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $47,565.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Judd Dayton acquired 18,097 shares of Lifevantage stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,789.11.

Lifevantage Price Performance

Shares of LFVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.52. 155,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,601. Lifevantage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Lifevantage Dividend Announcement

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.800 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LFVN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifevantage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Lifevantage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lifevantage by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lifevantage by 870.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifevantage

LifeVantage Corporation is a publicly traded company that develops, markets and distributes nutritional supplements, skincare products and weight-management solutions through a direct-selling business model. The company’s flagship offering, Protandim®, is formulated to activate the Nrf2 pathway, which is associated with cellular defense processes. LifeVantage also markets the PhysIQ® line for metabolism and body composition support and the TrueScience® skincare regimen, targeting a range of health and wellness needs.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Sandy, Utah, LifeVantage combines research in nutrigenomics with a network of independent distributors to bring its products to market.

See Also

