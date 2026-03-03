Lifesci Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for SLNO Earnings

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.83 and a beta of -3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company’s scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company’s lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

