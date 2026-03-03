Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C Trading Up 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 83,536 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $8,098,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,147,814.20. The trade was a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,703,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,239,392.89. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,554 shares of company stock valued at $43,484,018.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVK. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,803,000 after buying an additional 551,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ: LLYVK) is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media’s investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media’s other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation’s global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media’s equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world’s leading live entertainment companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.