Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,630 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.55.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day moving average of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $162.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

