Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 41,355 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,355 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in APA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of APA by 179.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of APA by 76.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in APA by 1,731.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

About APA

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

