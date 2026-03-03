Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 992.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.65, for a total transaction of $11,610,459.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,555,171.40. The trade was a 60.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total value of $2,601,412.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 703,681 shares of company stock valued at $145,769,218. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

