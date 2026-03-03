Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in AGCO by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in AGCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 520.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $315,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. This represents a 12.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

