Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 195,072 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,877 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

