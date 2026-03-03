LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director David Roberts Sells 8,464 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director David Roberts sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $903,955.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,157.20. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LMAT opened at $107.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $115.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 534.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

