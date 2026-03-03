Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 91600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Legend Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -172.39, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

