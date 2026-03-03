Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Completion of acquisition and start of direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and adjacent territories — this expands Intuitive’s direct commercial footprint in important European markets, should improve surgeon/hospital relationships, strengthen consumables/aftermarket revenue growth, and accelerate adoption of da Vinci and Ion systems. Article Title

Completion of acquisition and start of direct operations in Italy, Spain, Portugal and adjacent territories — this expands Intuitive’s direct commercial footprint in important European markets, should improve surgeon/hospital relationships, strengthen consumables/aftermarket revenue growth, and accelerate adoption of da Vinci and Ion systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy” — fresh analyst aggregation reinforces bullish sentiment and can support buying interest from funds and retail investors. Article Title

Brokerage consensus at “Moderate Buy” — fresh analyst aggregation reinforces bullish sentiment and can support buying interest from funds and retail investors. Positive Sentiment: Market narratives around AI and robotics cite Intuitive as a clear beneficiary — positioning ISRG as an AI-enabled leader in surgical robotics can attract thematic and growth-focused capital. Article Title

Market narratives around AI and robotics cite Intuitive as a clear beneficiary — positioning ISRG as an AI-enabled leader in surgical robotics can attract thematic and growth-focused capital. Positive Sentiment: Positive coverage highlighting “sleeper” upside tied to new robotic products keeps speculative interest elevated and supports momentum. Article Title

Positive coverage highlighting “sleeper” upside tied to new robotic products keeps speculative interest elevated and supports momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Increased search/activity and trending coverage (Zacks/Yahoo) signal elevated investor attention but do not by themselves change fundamentals — they can amplify moves triggered by the items above. Article Title

Increased search/activity and trending coverage (Zacks/Yahoo) signal elevated investor attention but do not by themselves change fundamentals — they can amplify moves triggered by the items above. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition cost and integration risk — reports note the deal carried an upfront cash component (~€319M) and will require execution to convert distributor sales into company-run growth; short‑term cash outflow and integration expense could pressure near-term margins. Article Title

Acquisition cost and integration risk — reports note the deal carried an upfront cash component (~€319M) and will require execution to convert distributor sales into company-run growth; short‑term cash outflow and integration expense could pressure near-term margins. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains elevated (P/E ~62.9, PEG ~3.9) — the stock’s rich multiples increase sensitivity to execution misses or slower-than-expected consumables/attach growth. No link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. This trade represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $2,463,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,455.52. The trade was a 83.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $17,875,660. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $496.25 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $512.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

