Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Willdan Group worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,561 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,188,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 278,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 107,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Willdan Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

