Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $513.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,454 shares of company stock valued at $174,796,043. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

