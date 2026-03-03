Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 495.4% during the second quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR opened at $513.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $484.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.32. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $537.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.55.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.60, for a total value of $10,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,761.20. This represents a 72.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.58, for a total value of $10,768,050.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,454 shares of company stock valued at $174,796,043. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting United Therapeutics
Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Ralinepag pivotal Phase 3 (ADVANCE OUTCOMES) met its primary endpoint, showing a 55% reduction in risk of clinical worsening versus placebo (highly statistically significant); company said it plans an FDA filing in 2026 — this is the principal catalyst supporting upside. United Therapeutics Announces Ralinepag Achieved 55% Reduction
- Positive Sentiment: Media reports highlight the ralinepag success and the company’s stated FDA filing plans, helping lift sentiment and trading activity. United Therapeutics’ Trial Shows 55% Drop in Lung Disease Worsening
- Positive Sentiment: Separate late‑stage study for a United Therapeutics blood‑pressure/pulmonary drug met its main and secondary endpoints, broadening the company’s late‑stage pipeline wins and de‑risking future revenue opportunities. United Therapeutics’ blood pressure drug meets main, secondary goals in late-stage study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness followed: H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $600 (Buy), signaling higher upside expectations based on the readouts and pipeline. H.C. Wainwright Raises United Therapeutics (UTHR) Target to $600
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the TD Cowen Health Care conference (transcript available) — useful for detail/QA but didn’t change the headline clinical results; read for color on timelines and commercialization plans. United Therapeutics Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and estimates are being updated (e.g., Q1 estimate and alternate target updates reported), reflecting recalibration of near‑term numbers while investors focus on longer‑term value from new approvals. Q1 Earnings Estimate for UTHR Issued By HC Wainwright United Therapeutics Price Target Raised to $466
- Negative Sentiment: Despite an EPS beat in the prior quarter, revenue slightly missed consensus — a reminder that near‑term top‑line performance could temper enthusiasm until new drug approvals begin to contribute.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.
