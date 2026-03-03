Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,057 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $453.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

