Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,523 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,663,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,478,000 after buying an additional 111,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,766,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $340.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 2,257 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $474,714.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,801.84. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,221 shares of company stock worth $1,107,932 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

