Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,086 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $116,792.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $598,532.22. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $579,991.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 516,765 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,119 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

