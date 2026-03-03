Leerink Partners Increases Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Price Target to $58.00

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 144.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZYME. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp set a $32.00 price target on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYME traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 160,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.23. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 47.16%.The company’s revenue was down 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 30,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $689,712.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,508.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 9,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $211,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,470.36. The trade was a 25.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 187,933 shares of company stock worth $4,673,716 in the last ninety days. 33.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 33.1% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 22,970,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,840 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,449 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 53.5% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Secured $250 million non‑recourse royalty‑backed note from Royalty Pharma to monetize part of Ziihera royalties, providing non‑dilutive capital to support share buybacks, potential strategic M&A and extend runway beyond 2028. Zymeworks and Royalty Pharma Deal

Secured $250 million non‑recourse royalty‑backed note from Royalty Pharma to monetize part of Ziihera royalties, providing non‑dilutive capital to support share buybacks, potential strategic M&A and extend runway beyond 2028. Positive Sentiment: Partner Jazz expects to complete the supplemental BLA for Ziihera in 1Q 2026 with a potential commercial launch in 2H 2026; Zymeworks is eligible for up to $440M in GEA‑related milestones plus royalties — a material upcoming catalyst for revenue. Milestone Potential & Strategy

Partner Jazz expects to complete the supplemental BLA for Ziihera in 1Q 2026 with a potential commercial launch in 2H 2026; Zymeworks is eligible for up to $440M in GEA‑related milestones plus royalties — a material upcoming catalyst for revenue. Positive Sentiment: Company reported full‑year 2025 revenue of $106M (up 39% YoY) and reduced net loss 34% vs. 2024; management highlights disciplined operating‑expense guidance (~$300M adjusted over 2026–2028) and continued use of the $125M repurchase authorization (≈$62.5M deployed so far). Corporate Update & Results

Company reported full‑year 2025 revenue of $106M (up 39% YoY) and reduced net loss 34% vs. 2024; management highlights disciplined operating‑expense guidance (~$300M adjusted over 2026–2028) and continued use of the $125M repurchase authorization (≈$62.5M deployed so far). Neutral Sentiment: Royalty financing structure pledges only 30% of Ziihera royalties (70% remains unencumbered; rights revert after repayment) — preserves future upside but shares some duration risk with Royalty Pharma. Royalty Financing Details

Royalty financing structure pledges only 30% of Ziihera royalties (70% remains unencumbered; rights revert after repayment) — preserves future upside but shares some duration risk with Royalty Pharma. Neutral Sentiment: Pasritamig (partnered with J&J) had new data presented at ASCO‑GU — supportive for longer‑term milestone/royalty potential but not an immediate revenue driver for Zymeworks. Quiver Quant Summary

Pasritamig (partnered with J&J) had new data presented at ASCO‑GU — supportive for longer‑term milestone/royalty potential but not an immediate revenue driver for Zymeworks. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results missed expectations: EPS loss of $0.55 vs. consensus -$0.35 and Q4 revenue of only $2.52M (down ~92% YoY), which highlights lumpy, milestone‑driven near‑term revenue and weak quarter‑to‑quarter visibility. Earnings Miss Coverage

Q4 2025 results missed expectations: EPS loss of $0.55 vs. consensus -$0.35 and Q4 revenue of only $2.52M (down ~92% YoY), which highlights lumpy, milestone‑driven near‑term revenue and weak quarter‑to‑quarter visibility. Negative Sentiment: Business remains partner‑dependent (Jazz/BeOne) for commercialization and future royalty/milestone timing; reduced development‑support revenue from Jazz is expected as responsibilities transition — commercialization execution risk remains. Corporate Update & Risks

Business remains partner‑dependent (Jazz/BeOne) for commercialization and future royalty/milestone timing; reduced development‑support revenue from Jazz is expected as responsibilities transition — commercialization execution risk remains. Negative Sentiment: Notable insider sales and large institutional reductions reported in Q4 (per market data summaries), which may concern some investors about near‑term conviction. Insider & Institutional Activity

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks’ innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

