Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 282,562 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,562 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

