Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341,802 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $4,929,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 65.3% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after purchasing an additional 499,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of ANET opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. The company has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $240,378.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,300.56. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,237 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,400. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

