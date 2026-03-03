Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,374 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $71.48 and a one year high of $98.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.