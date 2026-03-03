Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390,549 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Progressive by 30.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,614.1% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 91.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Progressive by 471.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,649 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $336,973.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.10. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.80, for a total value of $302,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,379.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,103 shares of company stock worth $1,883,924. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $235.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $213.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $197.92 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day moving average is $224.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.08%.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

