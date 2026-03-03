Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lam Research by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.51. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.