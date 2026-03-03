La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.59% of La-Z-Boy worth $163,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 75.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 314.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

In related news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $81,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,501. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:LZB opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $45.60.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 48.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LZB

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of residential furniture, best known for its upholstered recliners, sofas, stationary chairs and sleeper sofas. The company offers a broad range of products in both fabric and leather, complemented by occasional tables, desks, lamps and other home furnishings through its branded retail network.

Founded in 1927 by cousins Edward Knabusch and Edwin Shoemaker in Monroe, Michigan, La-Z-Boy pioneered the modern reclining chair.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.