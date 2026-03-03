L1 Group (ASX:L1G) Insider Rachel Grimes (AM) Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

L1 Group Ltd (ASX:L1G – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Grimes (AM) acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.23 per share, with a total value of A$61,500.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 82.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

