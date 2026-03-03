Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.27. The company had a trading volume of 351,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,461. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,005,813 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $172,499,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,208,776. This trade represents a 33.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $448,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 450,895 shares of company stock valued at $40,486,151 over the last 90 days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

