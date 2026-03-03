Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stephens

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KYMR. Mizuho upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of KYMR opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.21. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.96.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 2,005,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,499,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,208,776. The trade was a 33.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 450,895 shares of company stock worth $40,486,151 over the last 90 days. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,347 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

