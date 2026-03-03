Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS is Legato Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,379 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $19,048,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $17,922,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 5.3%
Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
In other news, insider David M. Carter sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 81,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,623,406.40. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $792,468.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,389.96. This represents a 46.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 557,907 shares of company stock valued at $48,954,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
