Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,778,901 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the January 29th total of 6,257,217 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,063 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 287.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,647. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKPNF

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.