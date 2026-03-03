Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Receives $15.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.2727.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 5.5%

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other news, CFO Jill Timm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,464. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3,777.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.