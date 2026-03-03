Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s Why

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €58.65 and last traded at €58.00. 555,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €56.45.

Kion Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.26.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions.

