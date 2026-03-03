Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Price Down 8.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $33.79. 14,013,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 12,176,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Positive Sentiment: Kinross announced a dividend increase and reported record cash flow — this strengthens the company’s liquidity profile and supports shareholder returns. Dividend and cash flow article

Zacks Research raised its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates (and published a FY2028 view), lifting near-term earnings expectations — a constructive signal for fundamentals even though Zacks retains a "Hold" rating.

Kinross Brazil selected ISNetworld to standardize contractor management, which should improve safety, compliance and operational efficiency at Brazilian operations.

TD Securities trimmed its price target from $43 to $42 but kept a "Buy" rating — the change slightly reduces upside from current levels but still signals analyst confidence.

Market write-ups note a Wall Street Zen move described as a downgrade "to 'Buy'" (ambiguous phrasing). Check the original note for context.

An article about JungKwanJang/Korea Ginseng Corp. (ticker KGC) appearing on the wires is unrelated to Kinross Gold and can create ticker confusion for retail investors.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

