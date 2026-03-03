Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 149.8% in the third quarter. 111 Capital now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155,636 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

