Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 149.8% in the third quarter. 111 Capital now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 138,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155,636 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.
PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.
Key PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win removes a near-term litigation overhang: PepsiCo beat a would‑be class action challenging a smoker‑fee in its employee health plan, reducing potential legal costs and uncertainty. PepsiCo Beats Would-be Class Suit Over Health Plan’s Smoker Fee
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic reset and capital return program potentially re‑accelerate volume and shareholder value: PepsiCo announced price cuts on key snacks, a US$15B brand restage and authorized a US$10B buyback — a mix meant to boost volumes and reward shareholders. Snack Price Cuts And A US$10 Billion Buyback Could Be A Game Changer For PepsiCo (PEP)
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results stayed solid: Q4/earnings roundups show PepsiCo delivered revenue and EPS ahead of expectations, supporting the case that the business can still generate steady cash flow. Q4 Earnings Roundup: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts largely neutral/hold: Consensus and several sell‑side analysts maintain Hold/sector‑perform ratings (e.g., Wells Fargo, TD Cowen); Royal Bank of Canada raised its target to $165 but kept a sector‑perform view — small support but not a bullish stamp. RBC Raises Price Target on PepsiCo
- Neutral Sentiment: Market mentions and rankings: PepsiCo appears in coverage roundups (Zacks, Yahoo) that can drive short‑term flows but don’t change the core fundamentals. Beat the Market the Zacks Way
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty and investor lawsuits: Federal SEC changes giving companies more control over shareholder proposals sparked at least three investor suits and the shift has led to a lawsuit naming PepsiCo — a source of governance/regulatory uncertainty. Analysis: Trump’s SEC gave companies more power over investors
- Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term demand risk from health trends: Sector commentary highlights GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs as a potential structural headwind for indulgent snacks — a thematic risk investors are watching for PepsiCo’s snack portfolio. SJM Surges 9%, But Hostess Weakness Clouds Outlook
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on PEP. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
