Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 1,660,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,210,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,536,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,076,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,753.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,296,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,781,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 31,122.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,065,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,207 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $154.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

