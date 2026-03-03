Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,247 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $157.49.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

