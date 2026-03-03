Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.40 Million in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF $TOUS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,404,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $695,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 264.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 55,920 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,286,000.

Shares of TOUS stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63.

The T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (TOUS) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on total market equity. TOUS is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in stocks of any capitalization that are attractively priced and perceived to have high potential for growth

