Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 1,321.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,482 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 992.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,007 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth about $501,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $122.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $102.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $135.68.

