Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 176.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,582,000 after buying an additional 611,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,534,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,297,000 after acquiring an additional 508,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.7%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $183.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.86.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

