Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,597 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $757,115.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,699.30. This trade represents a 36.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,535 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

