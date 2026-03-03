Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after buying an additional 1,361,969 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2,004.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,865,000 after buying an additional 545,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.75.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.36.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $894,348.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,737.33. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,749,454 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

